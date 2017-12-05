FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Stock Exchange Group appoints Val Rahmani to male-majority board
2017年12月5日

London Stock Exchange Group appoints Val Rahmani to male-majority board

2 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group said on Tuesday Val Rahmani would join the company as an independent non-executive director on Dec. 20.

Rahmani has previously been a non-executive director of Aberdeen Asset Management and is currently a non-executive director of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd and Computer Task Group Inc.

Rahmani has held various positions at IBM, and LSE said in a statement her “considerable technology knowledge and expertise” was a significant benefit.

Rahmani’s appointment will take place a day after LSE shareholders are scheduled to meet to decide if chairman Donald Brydon should be removed, as demanded by activist hedge fund TCI.

Women directors are still relatively few in Britain despite government efforts to encourage companies to appoint more.

During 2016, LSE signed Britain’s Women in Finance Charter, looking to ensure equality in the workplace. Currently, LSE’s ten-member board seats only one female.

Last year, Virgin Money’s CEO Jayne-Anne Gadhia oversaw the drawing up of the Charter, which had 162 signatories as of November, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn

