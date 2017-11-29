FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xavier Rolet steps down as London Stock Exchange CEO
2017年11月29日 / 早上7点17分 / 2 天前

Xavier Rolet steps down as London Stock Exchange CEO

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said its chief executive Xavier Rolet has stepped down and will be replaced by David Warren, chief financial officer, on an interim basis.

The exchange also said that its chairman Donald Brydon has indicated he will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting in 2019.

Rolet had already announced he would step down at the end of 2018, but shareholder TCI had accused Brydon of pushing him out and called for a general meeting to be held to oust Brydon.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens

