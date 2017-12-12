Lufthansa's Eurowings to introduce long-haul business class

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings will introduce a business class section on certain long-haul routes from April 2018, it said on Tuesday, as the carrier expands following the collapse of local rival Air Berlin.

The carrier did not give details of the routes, but mentioned US-flights to New York, Miami or Fort Myers from Duesseldorf airport as having a higher proportion of business travellers.

Until now, Eurowings offered only a “Best” fare, giving customers more legroom and the adjacent seat free.

The new offering will be premiered at the ITB travel trade fair in March, Eurowings said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)