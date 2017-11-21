FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa's Eurowings sees prices as stable, not rising
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月21日 / 下午2点37分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Lufthansa's Eurowings sees prices as stable, not rising

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s budget brand Eurowings sees ticket prices as stable, rather than rising, over the next year, the unit’s managing director said on Tuesday.

“I expect stable prices at best, not rising,” Oliver Wagner said at an aviation conference in Frankfurt.

British budget carrier easyJet said earlier on Tuesday that it expected prices to rise slightly over the winter months, thanks to the failures of rivals such as Monarch and Air Berlin that have reduced capacity in the market. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below