January 25, 2018 / 9:18 AM / a day ago

Lufthansa to standardize A320 fleet from 2019 onward‍​

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG said its airlines were working on standardizing their Airbus A320 aircraft so they can convert them and swap them between group carriers quickly.

The standardization, which includes aspects such as cabin design, galleys and emergency equipment, will apply to A320 aircraft delivered from 2019 onward, Lufthansa said on Thursday.

The airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa and SWISS, are expecting to receive around 100 new aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family by 2025. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)

