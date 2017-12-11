FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa changes how it awards miles under its loyalty programme
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 11:15 AM / in a day

Lufthansa changes how it awards miles under its loyalty programme

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is tweaking its loyalty programme Miles & More to award points based on the price of the ticket rather than the booking class and length of the flight, following similar moves by rivals.

The new system comes into effect from March 12, 2018, the airline group said in a statement on Monday.

Members with frequent flyer status will receive more miles per euro spent on flights with Lufthansa group airlines including Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Brussels.

The move follows similar changes announced recently by Air France-KLM, British Airways and Delta .

Lufthansa said it was “rewarding the purchase of higher-priced tickets more strongly than is currently the case.”

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below