Lufthansa eyes Italian market, not interested in Alitalia as it is
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's chief financial officer said the group is interested in helping to shape the Italian aviation market but is not willing to take over struggling national carrier Alitalia in its current shape.

"It is indeed a very interesting market and we will see how we can play an active role. We are not willing to indicate in what way we can play that role," Ulrik Svensson told analysts and journalists after the group reported second-quarter results.

Svensson declined to be drawn on whether the group has made a non-binding offer but said that Lufthansa was not interested in Alitalia as it looks today.

Ryanair said last week it was among bidders for Alitalia but that it would only pursue a deal if the airline was restructured and government influence removed.

Lufthansa's Svensson also reiterated the carrier would be interested in leasing more jets and crew from Air Berlin , but said that hurdles remained to a full takeover.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

