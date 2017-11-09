FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fast-growing Lufthansa surpasses 2016 passenger number by end-October
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月9日 / 下午1点17分 / 1 天前

Fast-growing Lufthansa surpasses 2016 passenger number by end-October

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lufthansa has already carried more passengers in the first 10 months of this year than it did for the whole of 2016, thanks to rapid growth at its Eurowings budget brand and the takeover of Brussels Airlines.

Ryanair overtook Lufthansa Group as Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers last year, but Lufthansa is slightly ahead so far this year.

Lufthansa last year carried 109.7 million passengers. By the end of October this year, it had carried 111 million passengers, it said on Thursday in a monthly traffic update.

In the first 10 months of 2017, Ryanair carried just over 110 million passengers.

Along with expansion thanks to Eurowings and Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa is also set to be a big beneficiary of the collapse of local rival Air Berlin.

Lufthansa is using a 747 jumbo jet during November for the short flight between Frankfurt and Berlin to meet additional demand on that popular route.

The German group, which also owns Austrian Airlines and Swiss, plans to take over large parts of Air Berlin and is awaiting EU approval for the deal, which would see its fleet increase by a further 81 planes.

Lufthansa also added that it saw positive pricing in October, the sixth month in a row that the measure has improved compared with last year. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below