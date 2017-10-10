FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月10日 / 下午3点12分 / 8 天前

CORRECTED-Lufthansa, pilots' union sign deal on pay and pensions

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects second paragraph to read “...15 percent...” instead of “...5 percent...”)

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and its main pilots union have signed a wide-ranging agreement on pay, pensions and conditions, which will boost the airline’s profit this year and brings an end to a long-running row between the two sides.

The deal will bring Lufthansa’s cockpit staff costs down by 15 percent and reduce pension liabilities this year by a high three-digit million euro amount, with a corresponding positive effect on earnings before interest and tax.

Its shares rose by 2.7 percent after the statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims)

