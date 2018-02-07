Lufthansa, union agree wage deal for ground staff

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and trade union Verdi have agreed a new collective labour deal for around 30,000 ground staff, the two sides said on Wednesday.

That means Lufthansa now has collective pay deals in place with all of its major staff groups in Germany, reducing the risk of strikes.

The latest deal applies to ground staff at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, maintenance unit Lufthansa Technik and catering business LSG Sky Chefs in Germany.

The wage deal, which runs from Jan. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2020, sees a pay increase of up to 6 percent in two stages in 2018 and 2019. The second increase is partly dependent on the profit achieved by the relevant Lufthansa unit.