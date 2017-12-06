FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lululemon same-store sales beat estimates
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 晚上9点21分 / 更新于 17 小时前

Lululemon same-store sales beat estimates

1 分钟阅读

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian yoga and leisure apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in same-store sales, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.

Analysts on average had expected a 5.3 percent rise in same-store sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income fell to $58.9 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $68.3 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier, mainly due to an asset impairment charge of $21 million.

Net revenue rose to $619 million from $544.4 million. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below