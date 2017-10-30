FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-India's Lupin Q2 profit falls on lower U.S. sales, but beats estimates
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日 / 上午10点16分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-India's Lupin Q2 profit falls on lower U.S. sales, but beats estimates

2 分钟阅读

* Q2 profit 4.55 bln rupees vs. consensus of 4.33 bln rupees

* U.S. sales down 32 pct (Recasts, adds details, bullets, share moves)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said on Monday second-quarter net profit fell more than 30 percent, as regulatory scrutiny and pricing pressure in the United States, its biggest market, dampened sales.

The decline was, however, offset by higher sales in India, its second biggest market, and the Asia-Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions, which helped profit beat the consensus estimate.

India’s pharmaceutical firms, which supply a third of the drugs sold in the United States, have been grappling with weaker sales amid sanctions imposed by international regulatory bodies and warnings over quality control at production sites.

Margins too have been hit by increased scrutiny over drug pricing.

Lupin said sales in the United States fell about 32 percent to 13.61 billion rupees ($210 million), dragging down overall sales, which slipped 8 percent to 38.74 billion rupees.

Sales in India were up 16.4 percent at 11.59 billion rupees, while that from the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions rose 15 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Net profit fell to 4.55 billion rupees in the quarter ended Sept. 30, slightly above the average analysts' forecast of 4.33 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed. bit.ly/2A0RvvN

Shares of the company jumped as much as 8.9 percent in early trade, but pared gains to close up 2.4 percent. The broader Mumbai market ended 0.4 percent higher.

($1 = 64.8100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Biju Dwarakanath

