EU regulators to investigate 46-bln-euro Luxottica, Essilor deal
2017年9月26日 / 下午3点01分 / 22 天前

EU regulators to investigate 46-bln-euro Luxottica, Essilor deal

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Tuesday into the proposed 46-billion-euro ($54.2 billion) merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and lenses maker Essilor on concerns that the deal may lead to higher prices.

The European Commission said the deal involving the two companies, both top-ranked in their sectors, may also reduce competition in ophthalmic lenses and eyewear.

The EU competition authority will decide by Feb. 12 whether to clear the deal. Italian eyewear maker Luxottica owns brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley while French company Essilor competes with Hoya, Carl Zeiss and Bausch & Lomb .

$1 = 0.8490 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti

