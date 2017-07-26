FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
LVMH H1 operating profit up 23 pct, cautious on second half
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月26日 / 下午4点00分 / 10 天前

LVMH H1 operating profit up 23 pct, cautious on second half

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, on Wednesday undershot forecasts with a 23 percent rise in first-half underlying profits where growth was driven worldwide by its Louis Vuitton brand.

The group, whose other key brands inlude Dior, Fendi, Hennessy cognac and jeweller Bulgari, said that in an environment that remained uncertain it approached the second half of the year with caution.

LVMH said first-half profit from recurring operations reached 3.640 billion euros ($4.23 billion).

This compared with 3.75 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

LVMH's rivals in the luxury industry such as British luxury brand Burberry and French luxury group Hermes have also signalled better demand in mainland China and improving tourist spending in Europe.

$1 = 0.8597 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below