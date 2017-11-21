LVMH buys majority stake in Napa Valley's Colgin vineyard

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods company, has bought a majority 60 percent stake in Napa Valley’s Colgin Cellars vineyard, as part of the French group’s general strategy of acquiring highly-rated wine operations.

Colgin Cellars was founded in 1992 by Ann Colgin and specialises in red wines, many of which have achieved top marks from well-regarded critics such as Robert Parker.

“Each wine has its own distinctive personality, the result of a careful, knowing hand, like that of a painter,” the Colgin Cellars website says, describing its own wines.

LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement that the Colgin deal would enhance LVMH’s collection of top wines such as Chateau d‘Yquem and Chateau Cheval Blanc.

LVMH last month reported a rise in third-quarter sales, boosted by Chinese demand for its high-end clothing labels and spirits.