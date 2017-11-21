FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LVMH buys majority stake in Napa Valley's Colgin vineyard
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 下午12点47分 / 更新于 21 小时前

LVMH buys majority stake in Napa Valley's Colgin vineyard

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods company, has bought a majority 60 percent stake in Napa Valley’s Colgin Cellars vineyard, as part of the French group’s general strategy of acquiring highly-rated wine operations.

Colgin Cellars was founded in 1992 by Ann Colgin and specialises in red wines, many of which have achieved top marks from well-regarded critics such as Robert Parker.

“Each wine has its own distinctive personality, the result of a careful, knowing hand, like that of a painter,” the Colgin Cellars website says, describing its own wines.

LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement that the Colgin deal would enhance LVMH’s collection of top wines such as Chateau d‘Yquem and Chateau Cheval Blanc.

LVMH last month reported a rise in third-quarter sales, boosted by Chinese demand for its high-end clothing labels and spirits. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and David Evans)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below