Lyft starts Canada service in first international foray
2017年12月12日 / 下午4点07分 / 2 天前

Lyft starts Canada service in first international foray

1 分钟阅读

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Tuesday launched its service in Toronto, the first international market for the rival of much larger Uber Technologies Inc .

Lyft is moving outside the United States as Uber faces investigations by governments around the world over its cover up of a massive 2016 data breach.

Lyft raised $1 billion in October, in a financing round led by CapitalG, the growth investment fund of Alphabet Inc and in September hired an initial public offering advisory firm. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and Susan Thomas)

