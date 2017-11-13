FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lyft to drive into Canada in first international foray
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
2017年11月13日 / 下午1点49分 / 1 天前

Lyft to drive into Canada in first international foray

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Monday it would launch its service in Toronto, marking the first international expansion for the U.S.-based rival of Uber Technologies Inc.

"Before you know it, Lyft will be coming to you live in Toronto," the company said in a blogpost, without giving a launch date. lft.to/2AFQ5at

Lyft is crossing into Canada at a time when rival Uber has opted out of operating in Quebec, Canada’s second-most populous province, to avoid following tough new regulations for drivers.

Lyft raised $1 billion in October, in a financing round led by CapitalG, the growth investment fund of Alphabet Inc and had in September hired an initial public offering advisory firm.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

