FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lyft raises another $500 mln in additional round of funding
频道
专题
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
英国退欧
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
亚马逊意大利配送中心及德国仓库工人举行黑色星期五罢工
国际财经
亚马逊意大利配送中心及德国仓库工人举行黑色星期五罢工
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月23日 / 上午10点56分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Lyft raises another $500 mln in additional round of funding

1 分钟阅读

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Uber rival Lyft Inc is raising an additional $500 million in funding, according to a U.S. share authorization document filed in Delaware news website Axios said. (bit.ly/2BhebbU)

The additional funding round, led by Alphabet Inc’s CapitalG, is an extension of the $1 billion round announced in October.

Lyft spokesman Adrian Durbin, confirming the funding round, in an e-mailed statement said, “Increasing the potential for this round will allow us to further accelerate our commitment to serving passengers and drivers.”

In October Lyft had said that the previous round of funding boosted its valuation to $11 billion from $7.5 billion. The fresh funding would raise its valuation to $11.5 billion. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Greg Mahlich)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below