Lyft's fresh funding round brings valuation to $11.5 bln

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based ride hailing company Lyft said on Tuesday it raised an additional $500 million in its recent round of funding, bringing in new capital totaling $1.5 billion.

The funding round was led by one of Alphabet Inc's investment funds, CapitalG, bringing Lyft's current valuation to $11.5 billion, Lyft said in a blog post. (lft.to/2AMnyD8)

Fidelity Management & Research, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, AllianceBernstein, Baillie Gifford, KKR, Janus Henderson Investors and Rakuten also took part in the round. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)