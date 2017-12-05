FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lyft's fresh funding round brings valuation to $11.5 bln
2017年12月5日 / 晚上6点57分 / 更新于 20 小时前

Lyft's fresh funding round brings valuation to $11.5 bln

1 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based ride hailing company Lyft said on Tuesday it raised an additional $500 million in its recent round of funding, bringing in new capital totaling $1.5 billion.

The funding round was led by one of Alphabet Inc's investment funds, CapitalG, bringing Lyft's current valuation to $11.5 billion, Lyft said in a blog post. (lft.to/2AMnyD8)

Fidelity Management & Research, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, AllianceBernstein, Baillie Gifford, KKR, Janus Henderson Investors and Rakuten also took part in the round. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

