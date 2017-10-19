FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lyft says Alphabet leads latest $1 billion round of funding
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 下午3点42分 / 2 天前

Lyft says Alphabet leads latest $1 billion round of funding

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Uber rival Lyft said on Thursday Capital G, the growth investment fund of Google parent company Alphabet Inc, led a $1 billion round of financing, boosting the valuation of the ride-hailing service to $11 billion.

The company already received an investment from GM but it looks like Lyft is shifting more to Alphabet, which has its own autonomous car development platform Waymo.

Lyft also said that CapitalG partner David Lawee will be joining the company's board. (lft.to/2zB1NCw)

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below