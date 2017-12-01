FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts losses as revenue surges - the Information
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
中国财经
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月1日 / 凌晨12点54分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts losses as revenue surges - the Information

1 分钟阅读

(Adds Lyft declining to comment)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft’s losses narrowed in the first half of the year as revenue more than tripled to $483 million, technology news website the Information reported on Thursday.

Lyft declined to comment.

Lyft’s net loss fell 27 percent to $206 million for the first half of 2017, the Information said, citing the company’s financial statements.

Revenue for the year-ago period is estimated to be around $150 million, although comparison is difficult because of accounting changes, the website said.

Lyft’s biggest rival is industry leader, Uber Technologies Inc, whose third-quarter losses widened as it wades through legal troubles and faces regulatory scrutiny across the globe, a source said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva and Richard Chang)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below