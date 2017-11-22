FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lyft wins permit to test self-driving cars in California
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日 / 下午4点05分 / 1 天前

Lyft wins permit to test self-driving cars in California

2 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, taking it one step further in the race with several other companies to bring self-driving cars to the masses.

Lyft's permit, reflected on the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website, comes two months after it announced plans to offer a self-driving car as a ride option in the San Francisco Bay Area. (bit.ly/1VX2VW7)

Lyft already has partnerships in place with autonomous car companies to advance its self-driving strategy.

The firm struck a research collaboration earlier this year with Alphabet unit Waymo. It has also secured deals with Ford Motor Co and startup Nutonomy to incorporate self-driving cars in its fleet.

Lyft’s chief rival Uber secured the California permit to test self-driving cars in March. Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics, Tesla Inc and a host of automakers also have the permit. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

