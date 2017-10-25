FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lyondell weighs building $2 billion chemical plant -media report
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 下午4点51分 / 更新于 14 小时前

UPDATE 1-Lyondell weighs building $2 billion chemical plant -media report

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

HOUSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries is considering building a new chemical plant that would cost $2 billion, the Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

A decision to build a new plant that would provide chemicals and propylene for growing markets is a year away, Lyondell Chief Executive Bob Patel said, according to the report.

Lyondell did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“It’ll take us a good part of about 12 months before we get to the point where we make a final decision,” Patel said, according to the report. “But, yes, PDH (propane dehydrogenation) and polypropylene is the next project. It’ll likely be somewhere along the Gulf Coast.”

Lyondell has a plastics plant under construction in LaPorte, Texas, and is getting underway with building a $2.4 billion complex in Pasadena and Channelview, Texas, according to the Chronicle.

The company is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Friday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below