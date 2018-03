HONG KONG, March 1 (REUTERS) - - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose 5.7 percent in February, less than analysts had expected for the big-spending holiday period but still the 19th month of consecutive gains.

Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination bureau on Thursday said revenue rose to 24.3 billion patacas ($3.02 billion), against analyst expectations of 7-12 percent growth.