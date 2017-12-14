FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Linamar to buy agriculture equipment maker MacDon for C$1.2 bln
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 14, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Canada's Linamar to buy agriculture equipment maker MacDon for C$1.2 bln

2 分钟阅读

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp said on Thursday it agreed to buy privately held MacDon Group of Cos for C$1.2 billion ($937 million), to strengthen its presence in the agricultural equipment market.

Winnipeg, Manitoba-headquartered MacDon designs and manufactures specialized agriculture harvesting equipment such as drapers and self-propelled windrowers.

The deal helps diversify further into agriculture, which looks poised for long-term growth as the global population expands, Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz said.

“The agriculture market is in early stages of cyclical recovery, so it’s a great time to step in,” she said on a conference call.

MacDon will be combined with Linamar’s existing agriculture harvesting business in Hungary, the company said.

Linamar said its existing revolving credit facility would be increased as part of the deal.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, is expected to immediately add to earnings, Linamar said.

BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities are financial advisers to Linamar, while Blake, Cassels & Graydon are providing legal counsel.

($1 = 1.28 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
