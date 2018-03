March 2 (Reuters) - Macquarie Capital, the principal investment arm of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group , on Friday appointed Erik Jorgensen as a managing director of its European Principal Investment business.

Jorgensen, who was previously an investment director at Intel Capital, will report to Hugh Briggs, head of Macquarie’s Principal Investment business in Europe. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)