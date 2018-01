Jan 3 (Reuters) - Macro, Barclays Plc’s foreign-exchange trading arm, on Wednesday named Marx Bowens as a managing director and senior U.S. government bond trader in New York.

Bowens, who has over 20 years of experience trading U.S. and international debt, most recently served as executive chairman and chief operating officer for XG Industries, a nanotechnology company. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)