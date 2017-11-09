FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macy's posts bigger-than-expected comparable sales drop
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 下午1点17分 / 1 天前

Macy's posts bigger-than-expected comparable sales drop

1 分钟阅读

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter comparable sales on Thursday as the department store operator struggled with lower foot traffic and stiff competition from online rivals.

Sales at Macy’s stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, were down 3.6 percent, below the average analyst estimate of a 2.6 percent decline, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Macy’s shareholders rose to $36 million, or 12 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $17 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below