Maersk Line says four missing after container vessel catches fire

March 7 (Reuters) - Maersk Line, the world’s biggest container shipper, said on Wednesday four crew members were missing after one of its container vessels caught fire in the Arabian sea, while 23 crew members were safely evacuated.

Maersk Line said the crew of the vessel Maersk Honam sent out a distress signal after unsuccessful firefighting efforts on Tuesday. The situation is “very critical” as the fire still continues and the cause of the fire is not known yet.

The company, a unit of Danish shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk A/S, said the incident happened at 1520 GMT and the vessel was en route from Singapore towards Suez.

The 27 crew members included 13 from India, nine from the Philippines, two Thai nationals and one each from Romania, South Africa and the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)