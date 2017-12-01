FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk Oil, partners to invest $3.4 bln in North Sea gas field Tyra
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
中国财经
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月1日 / 早上8点15分 / 2 天前

Maersk Oil, partners to invest $3.4 bln in North Sea gas field Tyra

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Maersk Oil, part of Denmark’s A. P. Moller-Maersk, and its partners in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) have decided to invest 21 billion Danish crowns ($3.36 bln) in redeveloping the Tyra gas field in the North Sea.

The investment, the largest ever in the Danish part of the North Sea, will enable Tyra to continue operations for at least 25 years, and to deliver around 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at its peak, Maersk Oil said.

France’s Total agreed in August to buy Maersk’s oil and gas business in a $7.45 billion deal.

The other partners in DUC are Shell, Chevron and Denmark’s state-owned Nordsofonden.

$1 = 6.2468 Danish crowns $1 = 6.2418 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below