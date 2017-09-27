FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Maersk Oil CEO to step down after Total takeover
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日

MOVES-Maersk Oil CEO to step down after Total takeover

COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Maersk Oil, Gretchen Watkins, will leave the company when Total’s acquisition of the company has been completed, Maersk said Wednesday.

Watkins joined Maersk Oil as Chief Operating Officer in January 2014 and took the role of CEO in October last year. Prior to joining Maersk Oil, she had worked at Marathon Oil and BP.

Total agreed last month to buy the oil and gas business of A.P. Moller-Maersk for $7.45 billion, strengthening the French major’s operations in the North Sea.

The current COO at Maersk Oil, Martin Rune Pedersen, will become vice president of Total’s operations in Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands, Maersk said.

Troels Albrechtsen, who is Chief Technology Officer of Maersk Oil, will be appointed vice president for a technical centre that Total will establish in Copenhagen, the Danish firm added. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

