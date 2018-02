COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk , the world’s largest container shipping company, missed fourth-quarter core profit expectations on Friday but said it expects underlying profit for 2018 above last year’s level.

The Danish company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $844 million, below the $896 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.