Magellan Midstream hits full capacity at Corpus Christi condensate splitter
2017年11月7日

HOUSTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners said on Tuesday that its condensate splitter in Corpus Christi, Texas, reached maximum processing capacity of 50,000 barrels per day after being knocked offline because of Hurricane Harvey.

The splitter was taken out of service on Aug. 24 and returned to service a month later, according to spokesman Bruce Heine. The company expects the facility to be operating through the rest of the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Bryan Sims Editing by Sandra Maler)

