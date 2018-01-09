FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Magellan fuel pipeline in Minnesota leaks 500 barrels of gasoline
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
January 9, 2018 / 12:52 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Magellan fuel pipeline in Minnesota leaks 500 barrels of gasoline

1 分钟阅读

(Adds Magellan’s revised spill estimates )

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP on Monday said an estimated 500 barrels of gasoline leaked from its 12-inch pipeline system that hauls fuel from Rosemount, Minnesota, to Minneapolis

The leak occurred in Eagan, Minnesota, and was caused by third-party excavation equipment, the company said.

Magellan had initially estimated the amount of spill at 300 barrels.

Emergency responders, regulators and environmental specialists were on site, and a few business operations in the immediate area have been evacuated, Magellan said. Several roads have been temporarily closed, it added.

Magellan did not give a timeline for the repairs to be complete, but does not anticipate any interruptions in supply at its Minneapolis area facilities. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler)

