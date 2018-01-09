UPDATE 1-Magellan fuel pipeline in Minnesota leaks 500 barrels of gasoline

(Adds Magellan’s revised spill estimates )

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP on Monday said an estimated 500 barrels of gasoline leaked from its 12-inch pipeline system that hauls fuel from Rosemount, Minnesota, to Minneapolis

The leak occurred in Eagan, Minnesota, and was caused by third-party excavation equipment, the company said.

Magellan had initially estimated the amount of spill at 300 barrels.

Emergency responders, regulators and environmental specialists were on site, and a few business operations in the immediate area have been evacuated, Magellan said. Several roads have been temporarily closed, it added.

Magellan did not give a timeline for the repairs to be complete, but does not anticipate any interruptions in supply at its Minneapolis area facilities. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler)