Abiomed invests in Israeli medical device maker Magenta
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 上午11点03分 / 20 天前

Abiomed invests in Israeli medical device maker Magenta

1 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Israeli medical device company Magenta Medical said on Thursday it has raised $15 million in funding led by Massachusetts-based Abiomed Inc , a maker of catheter-based heart pumps, and venture capital firm Pitango.

Japanese venture capital group JAFCO and a group of cardiovascular experts also invested in the round.

The Israeli startup is developing an apparatus for treating acute heart failure which it says can alleviate congestion faster and more safely than diuretics alone. Heart failure afflicts approximately 6.5 million people in the United States alone.

Ehud Schwammenthal, Magenta’s co-founder and chief medical officer, said the company’s first product was in clinical trials in Europe. The funding, he said, will allow the firm to expand the clinical programme, with the goal of getting approval in Europe and a second study going in the United States. (Reporting by Dan Pleck; Editing by Tova Cohen)

