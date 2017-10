Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

Magna will be a tier 1 technology integrator and help automakers industrialize the platform designed by the consortium, the Canadian company in a statement. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)