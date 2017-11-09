FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Canadian auto parts maker Magna beats profit estimate
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月9日 / 上午11点02分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Canadian auto parts maker Magna beats profit estimate

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects North America sales to Europe sales and adding Asia sales)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc’s profit topped analysts’ estimates, helped by strong demand in Europe and Asia, and the company raised its full-year sales forecast.

The company said it now expects 2017 total sales of $38.3 billion to $39.5 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $37.7 billion to $39.4 billion.

Magna, which also assembles cars under contract from motor vehicle manufacturers, counts General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG, BMW and Ford Motor Co as its biggest customers.

Magna said sales in Europe rose 14.2 percent to $2.50 billion and sales in Asia rose 5 percent to $576 million, lifting up its total sales by 7.3 percent to $9.50 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.37 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Magna was flat at $503 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

However, on a per-share basis it rose to $1.36 from $1.29 a year earlier as the latest quarter saw a drop in the number of shares outstanding. (Reporting By Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva and Maju Samuel)

