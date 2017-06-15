FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-Majestic Wine full-year sales rise on strong U.S. performance
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 早上7点11分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Majestic Wine full-year sales rise on strong U.S. performance

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

June 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Majestic Wine Plc said on Thursday its underlying full-year revenue rose 11.4 percent as sales expanded by more than a quarter at its U.S.-focused Naked Wines unit, despite a failed e-mail campaign earlier this year.

Full-year sales at Naked Wines, which was acquired in April 2015, surged 26.3 percent to 142.2 million pounds ($181.25 million). U.S. sales for the unit rose by 28 percent.

Profit for the full year at Naked Wines rose to 48.2 million pounds, despite the previously reported failed direct marketing campaign hurting profit by 2 million pounds.

Under the direct mail campaign, the company sent mailers to new customers last year inviting them to support winemakers and in exchange get preferential prices.

"Profits could have been much higher but we increased our rate of investment..., a portion of which was badly spent on a failed Direct Mail campaign that will not be repeated," Majestic said.

The group's full-year sales came in at 461.1 million pounds.

Majestic Wine has 210 wine warehouses across Britain as well as two branches in France, while Naked Wines operates across the United States, Britain and Australia.

Other than Naked Wines, sales also grew at its specialist fine wine unit, Lay & Wheeler, by 36.2 percent.

However, full-year adjusted pretax profit fell to 12.9 million pounds from 15 million pounds a year ago, reflecting the investment in the business, it said.

Separately, the company said chairman Phil Wrigley will retire at the annual general meeting in August.

Greg Hodder, a non-executive director since October 2015, will be appointed as chairman-designate with immediate effect, Majestic Wine said. ($1 = 0.7846 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below