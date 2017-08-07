FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天前
Malaysia's iflix raises $133 mln, funding led by US media firm Hearst
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 下午1点04分 / 6 天前

Malaysia's iflix raises $133 mln, funding led by US media firm Hearst

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's iflix has raised $133 million in its latest funding round led by U.S. diversified media, information and services company Hearst, bringing the total investments to-date in the video-on-demand service to $303 million.

New investors in this round of funding included Singapore-based EDBI and clients of DBS private bank, iflix said in a statement. Existing shareholders Evolution Media, Sky PLC , Catcha Group, Liberty Global, Jungle Ventures and PLDT Inc increased their investments.

Iflix, Southeast Asia's equivalent of Netflix, was launched in May 2015. The service has been rolled out in 19 markets around Asia, Middle East and Africa.

"These new funds will allow us to further execute on our local content strategy and expand our technology and development teams so we can continue to rapidly evolve the iflix service to meet the unique challenges of emerging markets," iflix co-founder and group CEO Mark Britt said.

Iflix is a subsidiary of Kuala Lumpur-headquartered internet company Catcha Group. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below