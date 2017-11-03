FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore police examine Goldman's role in 1MDB deals - Bloomberg
2017年11月3日

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Singaporean prosecutors and police are looking at Goldman Sachs Group’s relationship with the Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Singapore’s economic crime unit and city prosecutors have interviewed current and former Goldman Sachs executives who worked on bond offerings from 1Malaysia Development Bhd, Bloomberg reported.

1MDB, founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, is facing money laundering probes in at least six countries including the United States, Switzerland and Singapore.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing.

Officials from Goldman Sachs, the Singaporean police and 1MDB were not immediately available for comment.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore had earlier in the week barred two individuals involved in breaches related to Malaysia’s 1MDB fund from taking part in financial services management and advisory activities. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

