Soccer-Manchester United profit weighed down by higher wage bill

Feb 8 (Reuters) - English soccer club Manchester United posted an 1.7 percent fall in quarterly core earnings on Thursday as rising salaries of its players weighed on profit.

United, whose leading players include Paul Pogba and David de Gea, are currently second in the 20-team English Premier League.

The club’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to December 31 dipped to 67.8 million pounds ($94.9 million) from 69 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue increased 3.8 percent to 163.9 million pounds in the period -- the second quarter of its 2017-18 financial year. ($1 = 0.7148 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)