FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Australia's competition watchdog to review Accor's planned buyout of Mantra
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 早上7点29分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-Australia's competition watchdog to review Accor's planned buyout of Mantra

2 分钟阅读

* Deal would create Australia’s biggest hotelier

* Analysts expect approval though market has priced in some doubt

* The firms combined would have 11 pct of Australia hotel market (Adds ACCC quote, background and shares)

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it will review French hotelier Accor SA’s planned $920 million buyout of Australian hotel operator Mantra Group Ltd.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it is monitoring the transaction and a “public review will be commenced in due course once certain information is provided by Accor and Mantra”.

The deal, a takeover of Australia’s second-largest hotelier by its bigger rival, would create the biggest hotel group in the country, with about 50,000 rooms and roughly 11 percent of the market, according to IBISWorld statistics.

The buyout requires the approval of the ACCC, as well as approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board.

Analysts expect a green light as the market is quite fragmented and particularly if regulators regard newer rivals such as Airbnb as competitors in the sector.

But some doubt is priced in to the market and there are concerns that divestments could be required in towns where the two hoteliers are the only players..

The ACCC announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday. Mantra shares had closed flat at A$3.89 below the offer price of A$3.96 per share.

The broader S&P/ASX 200 index was also flat, while Accor shares were flat in early trade in Paris. ($1 = 1.2749 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below