Australia's competition watchdog to probe Accor buyout of Mantra
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 早上6点44分 / 4 天前

Australia's competition watchdog to probe Accor buyout of Mantra

1 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it will review French hotelier Accor SA’s $920 million buyout of Australian hotel operator Mantra Group Ltd.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it is monitoring the transaction and a “public review will be commenced in due course once certain information is provided by Accor and Mantra”.

The deal, a takeover of Australia’s second-largest hotelier by its bigger rival, would create the biggest hotel group in the country, with about 50,000 rooms and roughly 11 percent of the market, according to IBISWorld statistics. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

