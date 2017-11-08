FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian insurer Manulife's 3rd qtr earnings beat market view
2017年11月8日

Canadian insurer Manulife's 3rd qtr earnings beat market view

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday reported third quarter results which were ahead of expectations, driven in part by strong growth from its Asian business.

Manulife said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were C$0.53 in the third quarter to Sept. 30, compared with C$0.49 in the same period the year before.

Analysts had, on average, forecast earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$0.52, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Reese)

