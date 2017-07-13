FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manulife settles excess fee allegations with regulators
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月13日 / 晚上8点41分 / 22 天前

Manulife settles excess fee allegations with regulators

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Two units of Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp settled with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to resolve allegations that there were inadequacies in their controls and supervision that led to some clients paying excess fees.

The units, Manulife Securities Inc and Manulife Securities Investment Services Inc, will pay clients C$11.7 million ($9.2 million) as part of the settlement, the OSC said on Thursday.

"OSC Staff do not allege, and have found no evidence of dishonest conduct by the Manulife Dealers," the regulator said in a statement.

Manulife, Canada's biggest insurer, will neither admit nor deny the accuracy of the OSC's allegations, the OSC added.

$1 = 1.2729 Canadian dollars Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

