TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Manulife is “looking at all options” in relation to the future of its U.S. unit John Hancock, new Chief Executive Roy Gori said in an interview on Thursday.

“We will continue to look at all options but at the same time we wouldn’t do anything unless it created value for the shareholders,” he said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)