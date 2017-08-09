FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
Canada's Manulife's 2nd-quarter earnings beat market forecasts
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月9日

Canada's Manulife's 2nd-quarter earnings beat market forecasts

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday reported second-quarter results that were ahead of market expectations, driven in part by strong growth from its Asian business.

The company reported core earnings of C$1.17 billion ($922 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$833 million, or 40 cents a share the year before.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 55 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 1.2696 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

