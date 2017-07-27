FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refiner Marathon Petroleum's Q2 profit falls 35.7 pct
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点50分 / 9 天前

Refiner Marathon Petroleum's Q2 profit falls 35.7 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 35.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses and as income from refining nearly halved.

Net income attributable to Marathon fell to $515 million, or $1 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $801 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

However, revenues and other income rose to $18.35 billion from $16.79 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

