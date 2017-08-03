FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
Marathon Petroleum to pay $86 mln to settle Texas fire lawsuits
2017年8月3日 / 中午11点45分 / 2 天前

Marathon Petroleum to pay $86 mln to settle Texas fire lawsuits

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Thursday it would pay $86 million to settle lawsuits that allege injuries due to a January 2016 fire at its Galveston Bay, Texas refinery.

The company recorded an $86 million charge in its second-quarter earnings statements as a result. On a per-share basis, the charge was about 10 cents.

The charge was higher than the $40 million or 5 cents per share Marathon last week said it would incur as a result of the expected settlement. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

