Swiss helicopter maker plans $154 mln capital increase -source
2017年10月13日 / 早上7点29分 / 8 天前

Swiss helicopter maker plans $154 mln capital increase -source

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Marenco Swiss Helicopter plans to raise 150 million Swiss francs ($154 million) in fresh capital as it gears up to deliver its carbon-fibre aircraft to customers starting in 2019, a source familiar with the transaction said.

The helicopter maker wants a share of the single-engine light helicopter market served by Airbus, Textron’s Bell Helicopter, Lockheed-Martin’s Sikorsky and Italy’s Leonardo.

Rothschild is advising Marenco, the source said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

